CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 26,816 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,816 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $176,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

