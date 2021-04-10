CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,841 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $91.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

