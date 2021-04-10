CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,314 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 43,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 22,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 9,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $266.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.34 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

