CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,920 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $19,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

