CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,112 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $24,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,444,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $112.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.