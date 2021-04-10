CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,469 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX opened at $80.53 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $42,350,768.16. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,725 shares of company stock valued at $60,498,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

