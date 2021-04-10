CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $153.56 Million Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,887,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,564,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises about 2.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 4.05% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 340,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,110,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,375 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000.

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $78.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $92.24.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

