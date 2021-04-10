CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,282 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.57% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $176,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,989,000 after acquiring an additional 775,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

