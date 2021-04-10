CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $326,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

