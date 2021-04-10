Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $9.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 197,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. 826,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

