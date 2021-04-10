Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of XEC opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

