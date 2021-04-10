Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.01). Cimpress posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.27. 51,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,134. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

