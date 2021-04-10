Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,679 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cinemark worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

