Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPXGF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Cineplex has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.