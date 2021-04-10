Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Cintas reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

CTAS traded up $6.76 on Friday, reaching $352.48. 417,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,569. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $369.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.