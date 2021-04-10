Cipher Price Reaches $0.0009 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $53,688.86 and $178,468.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00065136 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003699 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 753.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000858 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

