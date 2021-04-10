Cipher Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Cipher has a market cap of $51,804.23 and approximately $131,462.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cipher has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00066325 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003954 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000088 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 551.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

