Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Critical Contrast

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Citizens Financial Group and First Western Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 1 4 10 0 2.60 First Western Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $44.96, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. First Western Financial has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.72%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and First Western Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 2.39 $1.79 billion $3.84 11.82 First Western Financial $77.63 million 2.65 $8.01 million $1.16 22.31

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 13.04% 5.30% 0.62% First Western Financial 20.79% 16.81% 1.43%

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats First Western Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 135 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and philanthropic and business organizations. The company operates 15 profit centers, including 11 boutique private trust bank offices with 2 locations in Arizona, 8 locations in Colorado, and 1 location in Wyoming; 2 loan production offices with 1 location in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and 1 location in Greenwood Village, Colorado; and 2 trust offices with 1 location in Laramie, Wyoming, and 1 location in Century City, California. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

