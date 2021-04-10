Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 99,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.28% of Citrix Systems worth $44,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,933 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,000.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,979 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

In related news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $185,657.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.