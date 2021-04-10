City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.67% of City Office REIT worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,201,000 after buying an additional 99,359 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIO opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,087.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

