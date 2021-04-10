Civic (CVC) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Civic has a market capitalization of $398.22 million and approximately $77.53 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Civic coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00082272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.00615473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031283 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

