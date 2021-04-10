CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.40 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $3,474.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001438 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 458.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020283 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,617,539 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

