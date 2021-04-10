Cloudbric (CLBK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,811.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 40.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 50.7% lower against the US dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $24.30 million and approximately $1,811.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00053001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00081530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00610135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00032241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

