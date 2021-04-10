Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Insiders have sold a total of 788,620 shares of company stock worth $61,598,563 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,085,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -181.74 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.