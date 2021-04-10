Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $19,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 2,455.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -181.74 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,620 shares of company stock worth $61,598,563 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

