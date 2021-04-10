CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CME opened at $204.63 on Friday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day moving average of $183.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,393.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

