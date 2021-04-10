CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

