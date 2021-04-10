Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.01. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 16,652 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 0.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

