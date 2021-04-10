Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

