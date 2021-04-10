CoinPoker 1-Day Volume Tops $25,888.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $25,888.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00081452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00611681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00036677 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.