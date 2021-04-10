Color Platform (CLR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $78.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 41.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,316.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.86 or 0.01137713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.62 or 0.00451162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002333 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

