Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Columbia Banking System worth $20,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

