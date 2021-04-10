Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 365,160 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Columbia Property Trust worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $599,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

