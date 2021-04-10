Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 527,761 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 170,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCO. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.