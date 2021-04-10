Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of Community Bank System worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

