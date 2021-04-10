Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,287 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SID. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SID stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

