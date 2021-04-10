Comparing Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) & Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ferrari has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferrari and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 3 5 8 0 2.31 Lordstown Motors 2 0 3 0 2.20

Ferrari presently has a consensus price target of $214.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 127.53%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Ferrari.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferrari and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $4.22 billion 9.16 $779.32 million $4.16 50.29 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 15.50% 34.85% 8.97% Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ferrari beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total of 36 retail Ferrari stores, including 18 franchised stores and 18 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 168 authorized dealers operating 188 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

