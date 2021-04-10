Comparing Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net Element and Renren’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $65.00 million 0.92 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Renren $349.78 million 0.56 -$51.09 million N/A N/A

Net Element has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Net Element and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -10.82% -186.39% -26.33% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Net Element and Renren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Net Element has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renren beats Net Element on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments that provides integrated payment acceptance solutions, value-added POS, and business process management services; Unified m-POS, a mobile POS application that accepts payments; Aptito POS Platform, an integrated POS platform for the hospitality, retail, service, and on the go industries; Restoactive, a POS restaurant management platform; Zero Pay, a zero-fee payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; transactional services, mobile payment transactions, online payment transactions, and other payment technologies under the PayOnline name; Pay-Travel, an integrated payment processing solutions to the travel industry; and Netevia, a multi-channel payments and merchant management platform that delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs. Net Element, Inc. offers its services through retail and mobile merchants, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles of Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Porsche brands at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a Software as a Solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

