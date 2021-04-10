COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

