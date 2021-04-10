Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 31.3% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Conceal has a market cap of $1.42 million and $52,286.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,215.68 or 0.99872262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.00446999 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00324389 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.56 or 0.00742308 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00103536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,758,104 coins and its circulating supply is 10,541,510 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.