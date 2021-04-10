Conceal Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $22,975.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,463.94 or 1.00043742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00035105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.42 or 0.00483832 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.62 or 0.00320371 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.50 or 0.00738784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00100614 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,760,516 coins and its circulating supply is 10,543,922 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

