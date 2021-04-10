Conflux Network Hits One Day Volume of $17.75 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $17.75 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002069 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,199.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.70 or 0.03570469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00416604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $671.03 or 0.01133504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.80 or 0.00492906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00452378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.33 or 0.00345160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 820,434,686 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

