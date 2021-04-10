Connectome 24 Hour Volume Reaches $635,742.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $493,062.45 and $635,742.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00053373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.52 or 0.00612329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00037636 BTC.

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

