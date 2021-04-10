Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,071 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.54% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,473 shares of company stock worth $1,340,479. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

