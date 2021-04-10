Constellation Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $95.13 million and $4.92 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00082461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00619462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031444 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

