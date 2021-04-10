Content Neutrality Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.41 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $681,746.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 80.4% higher against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00613136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031204 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

