Content Value Network (CVNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $755,140.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the US dollar. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on major exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00606129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

