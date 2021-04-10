Content Value Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $755,140.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 27,802.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on major exchanges. Content Value Network has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00053038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00609798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

CVNT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.