Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $118.03 on Friday. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Copart by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.