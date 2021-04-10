Coreto (COR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $489,530.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. Coreto has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $489,530.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00299373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.00754356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,464.98 or 0.99761631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.79 or 0.00720661 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

